Buzz surrounding Arch Manning might just be starting to heat up in earnest, but his recruitment is already worth watching. Quarterbacks typically commit earlier than players at any other position on average, and Manning is now heading into his junior season with his pick of just about any program in America. The top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 class and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning projects as one of the best signal-callers in college football a few years down the road.