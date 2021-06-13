Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'A big brother': How Von Miller has taken Malik Reed under his wing on and off the field

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleFrom how to be a better pass rusher to how to prepare mentally and physically for Sundays, Malik Reed has learned a lot from Von Miller on the football field. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller has been a mentor to the undrafted Reed, who’s entering his third season in the NFL. The two Broncos outside linebackers have formed a close bond the past three years, with Reed, 24, describing Miller, 32, as a "big brother."

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLzonecoverage.com

Von Miller Should Mind His Own Damn Business When It Comes To Aaron Rodgers

In the rampant speculation on potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, no team has been mentioned more than the Denver Broncos. While the conjecture about Rodgers’ future has been relatively quiet lately, whenever there is a blip on the radar, it always seems to involve the Broncos.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos' Von Miller ranked as 6th-best edge rusher by NFL personnel

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller might not get the credit he deserves from media members, but he’s still highly regarded in NFL circles. Miller was recently snubbed on Touchdown Wire’s list of the NFL’s top 11 edge defenders and he didn’t make CBS Sports’ list of the top 100 players in the league, but NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players still have him ranked high.
NFLCBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Broncos' Von Miller confident front office could pull off deal

Aaron Rodgers is still undecided on his immediate future with the Green Bay Packers, and has been noncommittal on whether he'll show up to the team's training camp in two weeks. If Rodgers does indeed request a trade, there aren't a lot of teams in desperate need for a quarterback -- though things could change if the reigning league MVP is available.
NFLSkySports

Von Miller excited to enter 2021 with best Denver Broncos team 'in a long time'

"Everybody is tired of losing," says Von Miller, who believes the 2021 Denver Broncos boast as strong a roster as the organisation has had in recent years. Denver are coming off a 5-11 campaign having extended their playoff drought to five successive seasons since beating the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl 50.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Browns, Ravens

In a wide-ranging interview with 9 News’ Mike Klis, Broncos OLB Von Miller said he believes the 2021 Broncos are the best team he’s been a part of “in a long time.”. “That’s just part of the game,” Miller said. “We’ve dealt with all type of things coming up to this point. This is the best team we’ve been able to field in a long time. The offense is going to be ridiculous. We’ve got Courtland, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Albert O – I don’t want to go through the whole thing — Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.”
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller talks injury, Aaron Rodgers

If you saw Von Miller participating in the celebrity softball game during the MLB All-Star festivities, you might have been wondering if it was a sign the linebacker will return to the gridiron healthy this upcoming NFL season. In fact, the Denver Broncos star recently said he's getting very close...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

CBS Sports Predicts Massive Achievements for Von Miller & Bradley Chubb in 2021

Given the Denver Broncos' heavy investment in the secondary this offseason, it stands to reason that two of the largest beneficiaries will be the team’s two stud pass rushers — Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. While 2018 saw the duo rack up a prolific number of sacks with Miller accumulating 14.5 and Chubb nabbing 12 himself, since then, neither has been really able to see the field together much due to injuries.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Von Miller full of praise for 2021 Broncos roster

Von Miller is always happy to heap praise on his teammates and team, but according to him, that is even more so the case this year. “This is the best team we’ve been able to field in a long time,” Miller said during an interview with Mike Klis, ahead of an appearance at the 2021 MLB All-Star game. “The offense is going to be ridiculous. We’ve got Courtland [Sutton], Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Albert [Okwuegbunam] — I don’t want to go through the whole thing — Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.”
NFLUSA Today

Malik Reed says there's 'no limit' to what Broncos' defense can accomplish

After adding three top cornerbacks this offseason, the Denver Broncos’ secondary — and defense overall — looks elite on paper. During his media availability after practice on June 3, Broncos outside linebacker Malik Reed was asked about the defense’s ceiling. “It’s exciting because I feel like the ceiling is very...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Von Miller Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Play

A preseason injury cost Von Miller the 2020 season and snapped his streak of seven-straight Pro Bowl seasons. But now that he’s back for the 2021 season, he’s ready to return to form – and plans to play for a lot longer. Speaking with Mike Klis of 9News, Miller said...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos OLB Von Miller wants to play until he's 37 or 39 years old

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller turned 32 years old in March, but he’s not planning on retiring anytime soon. “I’ve got a son,” Miller said in a recent interview with KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. “He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: NFL.com writers big believers in Von Miller's 2021 return

A year ago, one of the biggest topics of conversation among Broncos fans was the physical transformation that Von Miller made in preparation for the 2020 season. With a renewed and relentless focus on weight-room training, Miller looked more than ready to bounce back from an eight-sack season, but he — and us viewers — were robbed of the chance to see that by an ankle injury that sidelined him before the season opener.
NFLUSA Today

Malik Reed exciting about Broncos' secondary helping pass rush

When the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in 2015, the team’s famous “No Fly Zone” secondary complemented their elite pass rush. Denver’s defensive backs — T.J. Ward, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris and Aqib Talib — forced quarterbacks to hold the ball longer than they wanted to. The team’s pass rushers — led by Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware — forced quarterbacks to get the ball out faster than they wanted to.
NFLYardbarker

Here's Why 2021 is Crucial for Von Miller's Legacy as a Bronco

Von Miller is already one of the greatest Denver Broncos of all time. This status is based on what he has done and a projection of what is to come from the rest of his career. However, the coming 2021 season will determine where he ultimately ranks among the all-time greats when his career is finished.
NFLUSA Today

Malik Reed is Von Miller's new 'kid,' following behind Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was mentored by DeMarcus Ware earlier in his career, and Miller is now mentoring players himself. Miller first mentored Shane Ray, who now plays in the CFL, and Shaq Barrett, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He now works with Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed. Chubb and Miller and close, but Reed seems to have formed a special bond with Miller.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Von Miller Discusses Long-Term Plans, Recovery From Ankle Injury

Von Miller‘s Pro Bowl run and dominant showing in the 2015 playoffs placed him on course to be a Hall of Famer. The Broncos’ all-time sack leader, however, hit a road block last year in the form of a severe ankle injury wiping out his entire 2020 season. The 10-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy