'A big brother': How Von Miller has taken Malik Reed under his wing on and off the field
From how to be a better pass rusher to how to prepare mentally and physically for Sundays, Malik Reed has learned a lot from Von Miller on the football field. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller has been a mentor to the undrafted Reed, who’s entering his third season in the NFL. The two Broncos outside linebackers have formed a close bond the past three years, with Reed, 24, describing Miller, 32, as a "big brother."denvergazette.com
