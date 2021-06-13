We Take Ezra Dyer's GPS and Send Him All Over the Map

From the June 2021 issue of Car and Driver. Somewhere near the Lake Murray Dam in South Carolina, I squint out the windshield and try to decipher a road sign on the other side of the intersection. Traffic rolls past on Highway 6, and it occurs to me: I'm squinting because the sun is in my face. It's morning. The sun rises in the east, and therefore if I want to go north toward the dam, I'll take a left. About a minute later, I'm at the dam, one of the checkpoints on a fiendish scavenger hunt. You wouldn't think a dam—or anything else, for that matter—would be hard to find, but I'm hewing to a single rule that, not so long ago, applied to everyone: I can't use GPS. I'm rediscovering my sense of direction in a 1987 BMW 325is, and among many startling realizations is that it's easier to navigate early in the morning or near dusk. When the sun's near the horizon, you might not know where you are, but at least you'll know where you're going.