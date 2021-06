DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Germany has warmed up for the European Championship with a 7-1 rout of Latvia in its last friendly game before the tournament. Thomas Müller was among the scorers with his first goal since he was recalled in time for the tournament that starts on Friday. Latvia reported a positive result for the coronavirus among the team hours before kickoff. Germany will face tougher opposition in its opening game against world champion France on June 15. Ukraine eased to a 4-0 win over 10-man Cyprus in its final warm-up game for the tournament. The Faeroe Islands enjoyed a 5-1 rout of Lichtenstein and Andorra drew with Gibraltar 0-0.