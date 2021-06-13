Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Road trip! Your guide to summer adventures across NW, central Kan.

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. While it may not be first in mind when you think of a road trip destination, the key to a good Kansas adventure is to get off the beaten track — and by track, we mean Interstate 70. The straight shot west makes the whole state seem like an endless track of asphalt and billboards, but that’s hardly the case.

littleapplepost.com
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Alaska State
City
Abilene, KS
City
Tipton, KS
State
Indiana State
City
Bison, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, KS
City
Hays, KS
Abilene, KS
Lifestyle
City
La Crosse, KS
State
Hawaii State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Birds#Adventurers#History Museum#Creative Adventure#Interstate 70#African American#World#National Natural Landmark#The Post Rock Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Kansas carjacking suspect killed by police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A carjacking suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Kansas City, Kansas. Police did not identify the suspect who was killed on Sunday but say he was a 25-year-old man. Police said the armed carjacking happened Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas....
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Furniture Amnesty Day will be July 30

City of Manhattan has announced that returning after a year break, the 12th Furniture Amnesty Day will be held Friday July 30th in Manhattan. This event helps find new homes for hundreds of pieces of furniture. Volunteers are needed to help with several aspects of the event. Sign up with Hands On K-State here https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_51KCAUpckJEiMRw.
Pottawatomie County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Avoiding Catastrophe

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. This is the season of busy here in the ag world. It seems as though we are simultaneously in wheat harvest, crop planting, haying and there are always things to do with the livestock. There are never enough hours in the day to get things done, and we catch ourselves working long hours at a frenetic pace. Then you add in what we do in agriculture can be incredibly dangerous, and we are often alone. The bottom line is farming and ranching is always dangerous, but right now it is exceedingly dangerous.
MLBPosted by
Little Apple Post

Ageless Arm pitches at Rathert Field

When 57-year old Rodney Tafoya took the mound this past Saturday night at Rathert Field he was seeking his 456th career pitching victory. That didn't happen as the team he was pitching for, the Kansas City Knights, lost to the Brigade 13-6. Tafoya started the game and went 4 2/3...
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Kansas State Alumni Team Accepted into TBT’s 64-Team Field

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that Purple & Black, the Kansas State alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field. Purple & Black will be competing in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena from July 16-20.
Wamego, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Wamego Man Cashes in Two Winners at Once!

WAMEGO, Kan. -Christopher Gast of Wamego says he typically buys scratch off lottery tickets with his morning coffee on the way to work. “I play about every day, but I’ve never won anything this big,” Gast said. “I’ve won $1,000 or other prizes here or there, but this was unexpected.”