Stop Potential Industrial-Created Sinkholes From Swallowing Up Communities

Target: Miguel Barbosa Huerta, Governor of Puebla, Mexico. Goal: Identify cause of giant sinkhole imperiling farmland and immediately halt any industrial contributing factors. An unfolding crisis has captured the attention of animal lovers and onlookers in Mexico and worldwide. A massive 400-foot wide and growing sinkhole suddenly appeared in Mexican state Puebla. The yawning chasm, estimated to be 150 feet deep, put the lives of two dogs in danger when the playful animals fell onto a ledge in the sinkhole. For four days, alarmed citizens urged a rescue effort, which happily ended with the retrieval of Spay and Spike by a firefighter. Unfortunately, the ending may not prove so upbeat for a family whose newly bought home teeters precariously on the edge of the sinkhole. With the outcome of this emergency still so uncertain, community residents rightfully want answers.