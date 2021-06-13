Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Road trip! Your guide to summer adventures across NW, central Kan.

Posted by 
Hays Post
Hays Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. While it may not be first in mind when you think of a road trip destination, the key to a good Kansas adventure is to get off the beaten track — and by track, we mean Interstate 70. The straight shot west makes the whole state seem like an endless track of asphalt and billboards, but that’s hardly the case.

hayspost.com
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Alaska State
City
Abilene, KS
City
Tipton, KS
State
Indiana State
City
Bison, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, KS
City
Hays, KS
Abilene, KS
Lifestyle
City
La Crosse, KS
State
Hawaii State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Birds#Adventurers#History Museum#Creative Adventure#Interstate 70#African American#World#National Natural Landmark#The Post Rock Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Kan. treasurer's unclaimed property tour in Hays Wednesday

TOPEKA — State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will be traveling to Hays on Wednesday to continue his statewide Unclaimed Property Tour, meeting with Kansans and reuniting them with their cash and property. Treasurer Rogers will be hosting an Unclaimed Property search event at Breathe Coffee House at 1:45 p.m. He will then be presenting First Baptist Church Hays with a check for Unclaimed Property at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Western Kansans among those honored as Master Farmers

MANHATTAN – Six couples will be honored during this year’s Kansas State Fair as the 2020 class of Kansas Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers in recognition of their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities. The statewide awards program is in its 94th year and is...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: The politics of 2020 Census numbers

Initial state-level data from the 2020 Census are out. What do these numbers show for Kansas and why do they matter?. The U.S. population grew 7.4 percent from 2010 to 2020, the second lowest growth rate in history. That stemmed from declining birth rates and an aging population, increased deaths, and declining immigration despite growing diversity.
Clay Center, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Brett Hubka, A Mural Movement

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. There’s a fever which has begun in a Kansas community. Don’t worry, this is a good kind of fever. It is what one artist described as “mural fever,” where a community put up a mural and that led to another mural and then another. These murals have improved the downtown appearance and sparked new interest in the community.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

🏀FHSU Men’s Basketball Announces Signing of Lucas Hammeke

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Basketball announced the signing of Lucas Hammeke for the 2021-22 season. Hammeke, a 6-foot guard, will be a true freshman coming from Trinity Catholic High School in Hutchinson, Kansas. Hammeke will join his older brother Kaleb on the Fort Hays State Men's Basketball...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Kansas judge: CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of the expiration of a federal moratorium that some experts predict will bring a tide of people being forced from homes nationwide. Johnson County Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins said during a...
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Heartland Foundation supports DSNWK’s Custom Creations store

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant award from the Heartland Community Foundation in the amount of $6,990 to benefit DSNWK’s Custom Creations new downtown store. DSNWK will be utilizing the grant for start-up costs, including the purchase of a printer for engraving, printing, and laser cutting on...
Sedgwick County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

KDHE wants to hear from families who visited splash park

WICHITA —The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Sedgwick County Health Department are in the preliminary stages of investigating several individuals with diarrheal illness who had visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kan., just west of Wichita, according to a media release from the agency. Several families...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Permanent fence installed around Kan. governor's mansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Workers are installing a permanent metal fence around the Kansas governor's mansion in Topeka. The state said the fence is part of security upgrades at Cedar Crest. The decision comes as more protests are being held near the mansion but Gov. Laura Kelly's office said no...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Center for Life Experience hosts Avenue of Pinwheels

Every year (except 2020) since 2002, families from communities in western Kansas have gathered to honor children who have died. In conjunction with Memorial Day, the Avenue of Pinwheels sponsored by the Center for Life Experience in Hays was held at Mount Alan Cemetery to place pinwheels in the designated children’s area to include their loved ones in a time to remember those who they have lost.