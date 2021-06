The thrill of a lifetime keeps on thrilling for Danny Rouhier, who joined TNT's "Inside the NBA" Tuesday night to interview Charles Barkley as Charles Barkley. So far in the past week, one of Rouhier's Barkley impressions went viral on Twitter, was played for Barkley on "Inside the NBA," resulting in Barkley giving the impression his blessing and Shaq later calling Rouhier out on Twitter, saying, jokingly, "Anybody can do a sorry ass Barkley. Let me hear you do a Shaq impression."