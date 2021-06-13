Family of the late Brandon Paul donate sports equipment, award scholarships
From an early age, Brandon Paul loved sports — Little League baseball, Pop Warner and both middle and high school football, track and weightlifting. After his tragic death in March 2017 when the 23-year-old went overboard from the eighth deck of a Carnival Victory cruise ship 33 miles off the coast of Cuba, family friends organized a memorial golf tournament and raised enough money to be able to give $1,000 scholarships to three Citrus High School graduating student athletes in 2018.www.chronicleonline.com