Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

Family of the late Brandon Paul donate sports equipment, award scholarships

By Nancy Kennedy
Citrus County Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an early age, Brandon Paul loved sports — Little League baseball, Pop Warner and both middle and high school football, track and weightlifting. After his tragic death in March 2017 when the 23-year-old went overboard from the eighth deck of a Carnival Victory cruise ship 33 miles off the coast of Cuba, family friends organized a memorial golf tournament and raised enough money to be able to give $1,000 scholarships to three Citrus High School graduating student athletes in 2018.

www.chronicleonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Citrus County, FL
Society
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Citrus County, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Paul
Person
Pop Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Parks And Rec#Scholarships#Little League Baseball#Charity#Carnival Victory#Citrus High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Sports
News Break
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why Democrats are desperately trying to win Joe Manchin's vote for an already doomed election bill

(CNN) — On Tuesday, the "For the People" Act will fail. There is a 0% chance that the sweeping election reform package pushed by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate in response to the moves in a series of Republican-controlled states to make it more difficult to vote will pass. In fact, it won't even get an up-or-down final vote. The bill isn't going to get the 60 votes it needs to end unlimited debate in the Senate, with every single one of the 50 Republican senators set to vote against it.
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...