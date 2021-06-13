Family of the late Brandon Paul donate sports equipment, award scholarships

(CNN) — On Tuesday, the "For the People" Act will fail. There is a 0% chance that the sweeping election reform package pushed by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate in response to the moves in a series of Republican-controlled states to make it more difficult to vote will pass. In fact, it won't even get an up-or-down final vote. The bill isn't going to get the 60 votes it needs to end unlimited debate in the Senate, with every single one of the 50 Republican senators set to vote against it.