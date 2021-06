Plenty of diet plans can help you live longer, but many of them have one thing in common: They require you to avoid meat and dairy in most situations — or even tell you to cut them out altogether. So, what’s a meat and cheese lover to do? Luckily, there’s a longevity diet out there that can not only help you stay healthy but also doesn’t make you give up your favorite food groups. In fact, the Nicoya diet might become your new best friend.