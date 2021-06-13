The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Video Review

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson took on one of the most iconic roles in movie history this season in “Ratched,” a prequel series to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” that follows Nurse Mildred Ratched. While this marks the latest in Paulson’s collaborations with mega-producer Ryan Murphy, it is also new territory for her, as she will be playing the character over the course of multiple seasons as opposed to just one. The actress is still a little bit surprised at herself for agreeing to the role. “What moron wants to take on a role played by a great actress who won an Oscar for the performance, and you think, ‘Yeah, I’ll take a crack at that?'” quips Paulson in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “That’s just some kind of dope on a rope, but that apparently is me.” Watch the video webchat above.