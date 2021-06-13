Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Lizard and Captain America's Character Abilities

It is time to enter stealth mode as Hasbro reveals their newest Marvel Legends replica from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming out of the popular film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Stealth Shield comes to life right before collectors' eyes. The shield will be 1:1 scale and will feature a very pleasing blue and white color scheme. This is the same shield that Cap uses in his first mission to save the S.H.I.E.L.D Agents on the high-jacked boat. This shield will stand out in any Marvel fan's collection with its unique deco that will pop compared to all of the red on your wall. Priced at $120.99, the Marvel Legends Captain America Stealth Shield is set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can secure one for their collection right here.