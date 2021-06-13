Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Lizard and Captain America's Character Abilities
Marvel: Crisis Protocol has revealed the character stats and abilities for its new Captain America and the classic Spider-Man villain Lizard. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games revealed the character cards for Sam Wilson's Captain America and the Lizard, showing what each of the upcoming characters can do in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Captain America is a agile movement specialist with the ability to move allies around the battlefield and use his shield to block extra damage and hit multiple foes with a single attack. Notably, Sam Wilson's Captain America benefits from any Tactics card that specifically mentions Captain America. Meanwhile, the Lizard is a straightforward bruiser with a healing factor, the ability to push foes, and a nasty Cold-Blooded attack that deals Bleed and Slow on a successful attack.comicbook.com