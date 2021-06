Current Team: University Of Michigan (NCAA) As we start looking at the list of prospects that COULD potentially be around when the Flames pick at #12 we are going to take a glimpse at Kent Johnson. Johnson is a freshman at the University of Michigan who had a solid first season with the Wolverines. In his first season with Michigan, Johnson played in 26 games, scored 9 goals and handed out 18 assists. He also managed to stay on the plus side of the ledger (+16) and stayed out of the penalty box with only four PIM all season long.