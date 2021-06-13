2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Wayne, WR, University of South Alabama

Brian Johnson had hoped to coach Jalen Hurts in college. That didn’t happen. But now Johnson is getting that opportunity as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coach. “I’ve known him for a really long time,” Johnson said of Hurts during the Eagles’ offseason program, “but this was actually my first time getting a chance to work with him on the grass. Obviously, everyone knows about his intangibles and what type of player and what type of person he is. But he’s extremely coachable. He wants to be a great player. He works extremely hard at his craft. He’s very serious about becoming a great player, and it’s been a pleasure to be out there on the grass with him.”