2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Wayne, WR, University of South Alabama

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. For my size, I am very fluid with every route in the tree. I get off press well and can also get open versus off coverage. My favorite part of my game is jump balls downfield although I do like to run under balls as well. I am a top prospect in my position because I can play both sides, slot or outside, block linebackers, and put corners and safeties into the sideline consistently. I take pride in blocking as much as I take pride in making plays downfield. I also make plays on special teams on a kickoff return, punt return, and onside kicks.

