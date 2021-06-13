Healthy relationships: This Pride Month, what parents should know about creating safe spaces for gender identity

Navigating the coming out process as a parent of an LGBTQ+ child {or adult child} can feel lonely and isolating. You’re trying to respect your kid’s process and timeline while holding space for your own adjustment to their coming out. You’re simultaneously relieved that your child has trusted you with this part of their identity and terrified by how much you don’t know. You may be wrestling with feelings of grief, shock, shame and anxiety that can feel like a contradiction to the unconditional love you have always felt for your child. If you’re struggling to find affirming support for yourself and your family, you are not alone.