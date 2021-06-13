Healthy relationships: This Pride Month, what parents should know about creating safe spaces for gender identity
“There’s just some magic in truth and honesty and openness.” This quote from musician Frank Ocean makes me smile and exemplifies the spirit of Pride Month. This Pride Month, I think it is important to think about how we as parents can create safe spaces for our children to come out and come into their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Because that is what good parents do – they create safe spaces for their children to be who they are.www.centredaily.com