Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel Riding Relaxed Confidence into Olympic Trials

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Ledecky and Simone Manuel Riding Relaxed Confidence into Olympic Trials. Katie Ledecky had a smile on her face. She joked about not having tapered in almost two years and anticipated the next series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the New York Islanders, co-owned by her uncle Jon. Next to Ledecky on the press conference dias was Stanford teammate and fellow Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel, who was a little less chatty than Ledecky but did offer some poignant thoughts about serving as a role model for young minority swimmers and increasing diversity in swimming.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Penny Oleksiak
Person
Simone Manuel
Person
Lilly King
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Cate Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Olympics#Stanford#Australian#Aussie Emma Mckeon#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Olympic swim trials stunner: Stanford star Simone Manuel fails to make 100 free final

Defending Olympic champion Simone Manuel failed to qualify for the 100 meters freestyle final Thursday night and opened her heart while discussing the year’s struggles that led to the stunning turnaround at the U.S. swim trials in Omaha, Nebraska. “Maybe it didn’t happen today, but this isn’t the last time...
Swimming & Surfingcalifornianewstimes.com

Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky prepare for Tokyo Olympic moment

Caeleb Dressel Arrived at U.S. Olympic Swimming Trial Nine years ago, as the youngest male athlete in a pressure-filled event, as an awe-inspiring, violent teenager. Currently, his larger photo covers the front of the CHI Health Center, along with giant photos of other prominent figures. Katie Ledecky And Simone Manuel..
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

U.S. Olympic Trials: Katie Ledecky Dominates 400 Free Prelims With 4:03, Paige Madden Drops Three Seconds for Second Place

U.S. Olympic Trials: Katie Ledecky Dominant in 400 Free Prelims With 4:03, Paige Madden Drops Three Seconds for Second. Katie Ledecky knows she has a challenge on her hands in the 400 freestyle at the Rio Olympics. Ariarne Titmus, the swimmer who shocked Ledecky in the event at the 2019 World Championships and handed Ledecky her first loss in the event since 2012, just posted the second-fastest time ever at Australia’s Olympic Trials, and her 3:56.90 was less than a half second from Ledecky’s world record. Prior to their impending rematch at the Olympics, the Olympic Trials final will be the only chance for Ledecky to put up a challenge to Titmus’ time, not that any results have any impact prior to the actual Games.
Omaha, NEwcn247.com

Dressel, Ledecky lead chase for Olympic berths at US trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming trials get underway this weekend in Omaha. It's where Ryan Lochte goes after his fifth — and final — Olympic berth. Katie Ledecky seeks to extend her dominance at the eight-day meet that opens Sunday. The U.S. trials are considered more competitive than the Olympics. Swimmers have to finish first or second to earn berths for next month's Tokyo Games. After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, half the amount of fans as usual will be allowed at the trials.
Omaha, NEswimswam.com

WATCH: Trials Is First Tapered Meet in 2 Years for Ledecky and Manuel

Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel speak in a press conference ahead of Wave II of the Olympic Trials. They are hoping to make their second Olympic appearance. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS. When:. Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021. Wave II Dates: June 13-20,...
Swimming & SurfingPress Democrat

Katie Ledecky wins her shortest, longest races at US swim trials

OMAHA, Nebraska — Katie Ledecky’s most grueling night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials resulted in two more victories. She didn’t seem bothered at all to have to swim her shortest and longest events about 70 minutes apart. The 24-year-old from the nation’s capital won the 200-meter freestyle first. She...
Omaha, NEESPN

Storm brewing on Katie Ledecky's Tokyo Olympic horizon

OMAHA, Neb. --  Katie Ledecky is used to slaying her competition, winning not by hundredths but by full seconds. Usually lots of 'em. So when the world's dominant female distance swimmer goes slower than expected, it's a shock. Especially to her. That's what happened in the 400-meter freestyle at...
Sportsworldnewsinfo4u.com

U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky’s connection to Islanders

You’ve probably heard the name Ledecky. Katie Ledecky is the two-time Olympian and six-time medalist — she won four golds and a silver in 2016 in Rio — who just qualified for her third Summer Games. There’s also Jon Ledecky, the co-owner of the Islanders. And, yep, he’s her uncle.
Swimming & SurfingLas Cruces Sun-News

Opinion: Katie Ledecky makes history at Olympic trials; Caeleb Dressel just getting started

OMAHA, Neb. – History was made at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Wednesday night, and it was entirely appropriate that Katie Ledecky was the one to do it. For the first time ever, women are being allowed to swim the mile – the grueling 1,500 meters – at the Olympics Games, and by churning to the fastest time in the world this year here in the final, Ledecky was, is and will be the strong favorite for the gold medal in the event.
Omaha, NEPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch USA Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Live stream, TV schedule as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte aim for Tokyo

The road to the Tokyo Summer Olympics leads through Omaha, Nebraska as the USA Olympic Swimming Trials roll on this week. American swimming stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are among the names to watch as swimmers aiming for the gold during the 2021 Olympics. Meanwhile, some familiar faces, like four-time Olympic Ryan Lochte will also garner plenty of attention this week as Team USA prepares for its first Olympics without Michael Phelps in recent memory.
Swimming & SurfingNBC Washington

Katie Ledecky Wins 200- and 1,500-Meter Freestyle Races at Olympic Trials

Ledecky wins 200- and 1,500-meter races at Olympic trials originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With only 70 minutes between races, star American swimmer Katie Ledecky won the Olympic qualifiers for the 200- and 1,500-meter freestyle in dominant fashion. The two events represent the shortest and longest events on Ledecky’s program but neither proved to be much of a challenge for the five-time gold medalist.
Swimming & SurfingPopculture

Katie Ledecky Dominates Competition Ahead of Olympics, and Swim Fans Are Buzzing

The Olympic swimming trials took place in Omaha on Wednesday night, and it's safe to say that Katie Ledecky came out on top. The swimmer, who is the most decorated female swimmer of all time, won two different races in her bid to go to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, per NBC Sports. Based on the reactions amongst those who watched the Olympic swimming trials play out, they were blown away by Ledecky's performances.