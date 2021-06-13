Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel Riding Relaxed Confidence into Olympic Trials
Katie Ledecky had a smile on her face. She joked about not having tapered in almost two years and anticipated the next series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the New York Islanders, co-owned by her uncle Jon. Next to Ledecky on the press conference dias was Stanford teammate and fellow Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel, who was a little less chatty than Ledecky but did offer some poignant thoughts about serving as a role model for young minority swimmers and increasing diversity in swimming.