Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel Riding Relaxed Confidence into Olympic Trials

U.S. Olympic Trials: Katie Ledecky Dominant in 400 Free Prelims With 4:03, Paige Madden Drops Three Seconds for Second. Katie Ledecky knows she has a challenge on her hands in the 400 freestyle at the Rio Olympics. Ariarne Titmus, the swimmer who shocked Ledecky in the event at the 2019 World Championships and handed Ledecky her first loss in the event since 2012, just posted the second-fastest time ever at Australia’s Olympic Trials, and her 3:56.90 was less than a half second from Ledecky’s world record. Prior to their impending rematch at the Olympics, the Olympic Trials final will be the only chance for Ledecky to put up a challenge to Titmus’ time, not that any results have any impact prior to the actual Games.