Fintech Challenger Current Says it’s Not a Bank, It’s Better with Increased Focus on Customer Experience

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — “We have a view or a mission to be Africa’s most valued digital platform for financial services which then means we are seeking to move to not just identify ourselves as abank but actlally identify ourselves as a marketplace upon which financial services are offered, upon which customers can then find innovations that impact positively their daily life. So that also was a primary motivation for the investment we made with HUAWEI (e.Huawei.com) and the continued collaboration with them.” – Eric Muriuki Njagi, Group Director for Digital Business, NCBA.