How the Show MasterChef Has Evolved Since Season 1

When MasterChef debuted in the United States in 2010, it didn’t take long for the show to become a huge hit. Even though it wasn’t the first cooking competition show to hit the screen, there was something special about it that drew viewers in. Now, more than a decade later, MasterChef continues to attract a wide audience. While the heart of the show still the same as its first season, there are also many things that have changed. If you’re a diehard fan of the show, some of the changes may be obvious to you. However, there are some that are a bit more subtle. Changes and all, though, MasterChef is the perfect show for food lovers. Keep reading to learn how MasterChef has changed since season 1.