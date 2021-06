Felix Auger-Aliassime (3) meets Marin Cilic in the final of the 2021 Stuttgart Open on Sunday, June 13th 2021. Will Marin Cilic be able to get a big win under his belt as he lifts his 19th title and show us how good he is on grass, or will FAA finally get over the line as he has lost all of the 7 finals he has ever been in on the ATP Tour, with him being labelled as a choke artist at the end of tournaments?