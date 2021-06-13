CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

7 Composition and Lighting Tips to Improve Your Landscape Photos (Video)

By Jaymes Dempsey
digital-photography-school.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleLooking to take your landscape photography to the next level?. In this video, professional landscape photographer Nigel Danson takes you through his...

digital-photography-school.com

Comments / 0

Related
shutterbug.com

Dramatic Long Exposure Night Photos Are Easier Than You Think (VIDEO)

Have you ever marveled at long exposure nighttime photos and said to yourself, “I wish I could do that?” Actually you can, because these striking images of colorful light trails from cars and other eye-popping effects are quite easy to achieve. In the behind-the-scenes tutorial below, you’ll watch photographer Peter...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digital-photography-school.com

Spider Web Photography: 11 Tips for Magical Pictures

If you’re looking to do beautiful spider web photography, you’ve come to the right place. While capturing stunning pictures of spider webs can be a challenge, with a little bit of know-how, you can start taking outstanding images right away. And that’s what this article is all about: giving you the tools you need to create consistently excellent results. I’ll also share plenty of sample spider web photos along the way to provide you with inspiration.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

7 Easy to Follow Tips That Will Improve Your Photography

Continuous improvement should be at the core of every creative person's ethos, be they professional or amateur. While this video might be aimed more at beginner photographers, the tips offered here are relevant to anyone who really wants to improve their photography. Landscape photographer and educator, Gary Gough, is no...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Photography
digital-photography-school.com

Emotional Photography: 5 Tips to Add Feeling to Your Photos

The best photography often conveys emotions, but how do you create emotional photography? How do you add feelings to your photos so you can move the viewer and ensure they connect with the piece?. I’ve spent years honing my ability to infuse photos with emotions. And in this article, I’ll...
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

7 Mistakes Beginner Landscape Photographers ALWAYS Make (VIDEO)

Pro photographer Toma Bonciu (AKA Photo Tom) teaches landscape photography to beginners through his photo workshops. And during these tutorial sessions, he witnesses the many mistakes beginner landscape photographers often make. In the below video, Bonciu shares seven of the most common photography mistakes he sees beginner landscape photographers make....
PHOTOGRAPHY
Harvard Health

Can blue light-blocking glasses improve your sleep?

Recently, my brother mentioned he was sleeping better since he got new prescription glasses with a blue-light filter. He wears his glasses mostly for reading screens (both computer and smartphone) during the day while at work. So I was intrigued, but a little skeptical: could daytime use of blue light-filtering glasses make a difference in how well he slept? How, when, and why blue light affects us seemed like good questions to pose to an expert before deciding whether those glasses could help me, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
shutterbug.com

Photoshop Basics: Fix Wide-Angle Lens Distortion in Travel & Nature Photos (VIDEO)

The wide-angle lens is a popular choice for capturing expansive landscape vistas, travel photos, and architectural shots. But depending upon the scene, your vantage point, and whether or not you’re able to avoid tilting the camera up or down, unsightly perspective distortion may occur. In the easy-to-follow tutorial below, British...
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

3 EASY Portrait Lighting Setups for Small Spaces (VIDEO)

Not everyone who shoots portraits can have a fancy studio. Sometimes, you have to work with what you have, which can be a small space at home or even a room in an apartment. Just because you're shooting portraits in a small space doesn't mean you can't have professional-looking lighting though.
PHOTOGRAPHY
myasbn.com

8 Actionable Tips to Improve Your Business Website’s Page Speed

Web page speed is still overlooked by website owners, despite being among the most important factors that affect user experience. Fast speed makes potential customers happy and gives them a positive experience about your business, while slow speed frustrates them and sends them away even before they land on your business website.
SMALL BUSINESS
shutterbug.com

Customize Photoshop’s Interface for Faster, More Effective Photo Editing (VIDEO)

Many of us tend to forget that Photoshop isn’t designed exclusively for photographers. In fact, graphic designers, those who design websites, and many other content creators, use this powerful software. With this in mind, it’s easy to understand why Photoshop’s default settings are rarely the best ones to use. In...
SOFTWARE
shutterbug.com

5 Key Camera Settings for Attention-Grabbing Bird Photos (VIDEO)

For those new to wildlife photography, birds provide a great opportunity for capturing impressive images. If you’re lucky enough to have a wildlife refuge nearby, that’s a great place to start. But you can also make some great photographs in your own backyard. Whether you’re a beginner or a more...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Sweet Setup

Why You Should Be Curating Your Ideas (Video Replay)

Last week, I presented a paid workshop here on The Sweet Setup called Your Creative Flywheel. In the workshop, I walked through the process that I use for creating (I call it The Creativity Flywheel):. The Creative Flywheel has five steps:. Capture — where you make sure you eliminate friction...
LIFESTYLE
thetravelinsider.info

Tips to Improve Your Luggage Packing Skills

The worst part of a trip, for many of us? Packing, before we go. And if we’re unpacking more than once on the journey, the initial semblance of order in our suitcase (if any) diminishes with each repack, making it increasingly harder to find things each time we re-open our bag. Either that or the time taken to pack neatly ends up taking way too much time out of what is supposed to be an enjoyable relaxing vacation.
LIFESTYLE
shutterbug.com

How to Merge 2 Images in Photoshop & Match Color, Perspective & Light (VIDEO)

Sometimes you take a photograph and while the main subject looks great, the background is really weak. The solution is to simply place your subject against a more interesting background, right? Well, not so fast. If you want to achieve a believable result when merging two very different images, there’s...
SOFTWARE
digital-photography-school.com

Lightroom vs Adobe Bridge: Which Is Best in 2021?

Which should you buy, Lightroom vs Adobe Bridge? If you haven’t used either program extensively, it can be a tough choice. That’s where this article comes in handy; below, I give an overview of both Lightroom Classic and Adobe Bridge along with their pros and cons, then I pit them head-to-head on three key features to help you decide.
SOFTWARE
digital-photography-school.com

dPS Weekly Photo Challenge – The Number 3

This week’s photo challenge is “The Number 3” from one of our Facebook group members, Jayda Messer. Open to your own interpretation, “The Number 3” could be many things! Your image clearly needs to indicate or say “The number 3” in some way, shape or form. I had NO idea...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy