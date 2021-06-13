7 Composition and Lighting Tips to Improve Your Landscape Photos (Video)

There are a number of ways to portray sunset scenes, from images with a natural-looking effect to those that are more vibrant and intense. You can sometimes achieve the look you’re after in the camera, but other times a bit of processing is required. In the straightforward tutorial below, German...
Have you ever marveled at long exposure nighttime photos and said to yourself, “I wish I could do that?” Actually you can, because these striking images of colorful light trails from cars and other eye-popping effects are quite easy to achieve. In the behind-the-scenes tutorial below, you’ll watch photographer Peter...
If you’re looking to do beautiful spider web photography, you’ve come to the right place. While capturing stunning pictures of spider webs can be a challenge, with a little bit of know-how, you can start taking outstanding images right away. And that’s what this article is all about: giving you the tools you need to create consistently excellent results. I’ll also share plenty of sample spider web photos along the way to provide you with inspiration.
Continuous improvement should be at the core of every creative person's ethos, be they professional or amateur. While this video might be aimed more at beginner photographers, the tips offered here are relevant to anyone who really wants to improve their photography. Landscape photographer and educator, Gary Gough, is no...
The best photography often conveys emotions, but how do you create emotional photography? How do you add feelings to your photos so you can move the viewer and ensure they connect with the piece?. I’ve spent years honing my ability to infuse photos with emotions. And in this article, I’ll...
Pro photographer Toma Bonciu (AKA Photo Tom) teaches landscape photography to beginners through his photo workshops. And during these tutorial sessions, he witnesses the many mistakes beginner landscape photographers often make. In the below video, Bonciu shares seven of the most common photography mistakes he sees beginner landscape photographers make....
Serious landscape photographers tend to carry a lot of lens filters, including those for enhancing colors, to others that reduce the amount of light entering the camera and enable slow shutter speed effects. In the video below, you’ll see what an experienced pro says is the one filter he never leaves home without.
The wide-angle lens is a popular choice for capturing expansive landscape vistas, travel photos, and architectural shots. But depending upon the scene, your vantage point, and whether or not you’re able to avoid tilting the camera up or down, unsightly perspective distortion may occur. In the easy-to-follow tutorial below, British...
Not everyone who shoots portraits can have a fancy studio. Sometimes, you have to work with what you have, which can be a small space at home or even a room in an apartment. Just because you're shooting portraits in a small space doesn't mean you can't have professional-looking lighting though.
Many of us tend to forget that Photoshop isn’t designed exclusively for photographers. In fact, graphic designers, those who design websites, and many other content creators, use this powerful software. With this in mind, it’s easy to understand why Photoshop’s default settings are rarely the best ones to use. In...
Not everyone has an opportunity to go on safari to photograph rare and wild animals, but most of us have a zoo nearby which is often the next best thing. The problem is that most images shot at the zoo look like were shot at the zoo. While it’s not...
For those new to wildlife photography, birds provide a great opportunity for capturing impressive images. If you’re lucky enough to have a wildlife refuge nearby, that’s a great place to start. But you can also make some great photographs in your own backyard. Whether you’re a beginner or a more...
Sometimes you take a photograph and while the main subject looks great, the background is really weak. The solution is to simply place your subject against a more interesting background, right? Well, not so fast. If you want to achieve a believable result when merging two very different images, there’s...
Which should you buy, Lightroom vs Adobe Bridge? If you haven’t used either program extensively, it can be a tough choice. That’s where this article comes in handy; below, I give an overview of both Lightroom Classic and Adobe Bridge along with their pros and cons, then I pit them head-to-head on three key features to help you decide.
This week’s photo challenge is “The Number 3” from one of our Facebook group members, Jayda Messer. Open to your own interpretation, “The Number 3” could be many things! Your image clearly needs to indicate or say “The number 3” in some way, shape or form. I had NO idea...
