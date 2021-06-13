Nate Diaz feels he was close to finishing Leon Edwards at UFC 263: ‘In the real world, that fight’s a wrap’
Nate Diaz has no doubt in his mind that he was moments away from completing a comeback at UFC 263 before running out of time. In the first non-title, non-main event fight to be scheduled for five rounds in UFC history, Diaz fell behind on the scorecards in the first 20-some minutes of the fight before staggering Leon Edwards with time ticking down in the bout. Diaz pressed forward, but Edwards avoided a finishing blow and made it to the scorecards where he won a comfortable decision with a trio of 49-46 scores.www.mmafighting.com