Chicago outdoors: Grapes of robin, Fran Lebowitz, Class TA trailers, first-of-the-year fireflies

Notes come from all around Chicago outdoors and beyond. Ron Wozny sent another one of his classic bird photos from the Northside, this one of a robin feeding grapes to young. WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).