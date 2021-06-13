WWE Raw Predictions: Eva Marie Will Bury Naomi
WWE Raw, the land where opportunity does not exist, is ready for another uneventful go-home show. On this week’s WWE Raw, there are two scheduled matches: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and RKBro vs. The New Day. Also, Eva Marie’s in-ring debut is scheduled to occur on this episode. Will she actually fulfill her promise and wrestle in the ring against another superstar in the women’s division? Or will she stall her in-ring debut until next week and merely introduce her new ‘muscle’ that has been rumored to be either Mercedes Martinez or Piper Niven?dailyddt.com