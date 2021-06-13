Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Raw Predictions: Eva Marie Will Bury Naomi

By Mark Justice
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Raw, the land where opportunity does not exist, is ready for another uneventful go-home show. On this week’s WWE Raw, there are two scheduled matches: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and RKBro vs. The New Day. Also, Eva Marie’s in-ring debut is scheduled to occur on this episode. Will she actually fulfill her promise and wrestle in the ring against another superstar in the women’s division? Or will she stall her in-ring debut until next week and merely introduce her new ‘muscle’ that has been rumored to be either Mercedes Martinez or Piper Niven?

dailyddt.com
FanSided

FanSided

100K+
Followers
287K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Piper Niven
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Sheamus
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Raw#Rkbro#Wwe Hell#The Raw Women S Title#The U S Title#Aj Styles Omos#Natalya Tamina#Raw Tag Team Champions#Wwe Championship#Super Role Model#Ddt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Hell in a Cell go-home show

The Big Takeaway -- Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag match. Piper Niven debuted with the returning Eva Marie. Marie was supposed to wrestle Naomi, but Niven did the match instead and won in a squash. Niven was not given a name and the announcers had to act like they didn’t know who she was.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/14 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on The New Day vs. RK-Bro, McIntyre vs. Styles, Eva Marie’s return, final Hell in a Cell build, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”) REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Hell In A Cell Go-Home Show, Eva Marie Returns, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network opens up with Alexa Bliss backstage on her swing. She welcomes us and is happy to have us tonight, but she did get a bunch of feedback on how Lilly acted last week to Shayna Baszler. Bliss admits even she was taken aback. We get a brief video package of what happened last week. Bliss says she had only good intentions when she invited Baszler to Alexa’s Playground, but unfortunately things got a little out of hand. Bliss says due to Lilly’s naughtiness and because WWE is going back on the road soon, Bliss has decided to put Lilly in time out. That doesn’t mean Baszler didn’t get what she deserved.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (06.14.21)

(If you are following along live, please note it may be necessary to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. Time stamps [in Central time] are provided in case you need to catch up. The opinions in this commentary are those of the author and not necessarily those of Wrestling News World or its staff. Especially a couple of those marks over in accounting. Geez.)
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review 6.7.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re less than two weeks away from Hell In A Cell and that means it is time to start finishing up the build. This includes a contract signing between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, which is a trope we haven’t seen in at least a few weeks. Other than that, Shayna Baszler continues her issues with an evil doll. Let’s get to it.
WWEComicBook

WWE Announces Five Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches for Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE is wasting no time when it comes to building Money in the Bank pay-per-per-view. One day removed from Sunday's Hell in a Cell event the company announced five qualifying matches for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches for this week's Monday Night Raw. Last year's Ladder Matches were turned into a cinematic match at WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, but with WWE returning to the road, it looks like this match will be going back to normal.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – June 21, 2021. – The post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as pyro goes off inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases as the announcers hype tonight’s five qualifying matches.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 6/21: Hell in a Cell Follow-Up, Next Up for Drew, Lashley, Ripley vs. Charlotte, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results & Key Segments from Last Week. Nikki Cross defeated Charlotte Flair. Flair attacked Cross afterwards and Rhea Ripley made the save. John Morrison defeated Jeff...
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 14

We're in the final stretch before Hell in a Cell this Sunday, so this week's Raw spent a lot of time making sure the big storylines were in order. Monday's show featured the return of Eva Marie after weeks of video packages hyping her comeback. Naomi served as her first opponent.
WWEForbes

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 Results: Winners, News And Notes After Final ThunderDome PPV

WWE Hell in a Cell advertised Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell in addition to the SmackDown Women’s Championship to be defended inside the hell as Bayley challenges Bianca Belair. Hell in a Cell also advertised Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV PRIMER 6/20: Javier’s preview & predictions for Lashley vs. McIntyre, Bayley vs. Belair, Ripley vs. Charlotte, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE’s Hell in a Cell is here. Is it October already? Nope, this year’s Hell in a Cell has been moved up to June 20, 2021, and will be taking place in the Thunderdome (thank you Vince) at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Drew McIntyre getting his last chance at Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship and Bayley challenging for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship are the two matches to be held in the eponymous cell. Originally, Rey Mysterio was set to challenge Roman Reigns in the cell to avenge his son Dominick, but that match was moved to Smackdown on FOX.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Raw: Welcome to the Eva-Lution, Whatever-Your-Name-Is

Sorry about the delay on this week's WWE Raw video recap, folks. I had to get a tooth pulled at the dentist yesterday. You would think that would be punishment enough, but alas…. Everyone's a loser…. Nikki Cross defeated Charlotte Flair by countout after Charlotte was distracted by Rhea Ripley,...
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE Hell in a Cell: Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre go to war

June 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defended his title against Drew McIntyre inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure at WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. The brutal main event on Sunday featured the use of steel chairs, steel steps and kendo sticks as Lashley and...
WWEComicBook

WWE Hell in a Cell: Latest Update on Show's Lineup

WWE's Hell in a Cell card has seen a surprising number of changes over the past few days, but with less than an hour to go it looks like WWE is finally done shaking up the card. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported an hour before the Kickoff show began that the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will serve as the show's main event, while Bianca Belair vs. Bayley will open the show. Both matches will take place inside the titular steel structure, while the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio cell match was bumped up to this Friday's edition of SmackDown.
WWEComicBook

WWE Fans Call For Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam After Hell in a Cell Victory

WWE's Bobby Lashley was able to retain his championship belt against Drew McIntyre in tonight's Hell In A Cell, and professional wrestling fans are already thinking of the next big match for the World Heavyweight Champion with many thinking that the next challenge for the "All Mighty" is none other than Brock Lesnar. Though Lesnar's run as the Universal Champion has been over for some time, with Roman Reigns currently defending the title against all comers as the "head of the table,", it seems that plenty of fans are crossing their fingers for Brock's return to the squared circle.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre Calls Out Fired WWE Star At Raw

On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw Drew McIntyre and ‘The All Mighty’ WWE Champion Bobby Lashley signed their title match contract for WWE’s upcoming Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View, which takes place June 20, 2021, and will be broadcast from the WWE ThunderDome, hosted at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. During the show however, ‘The Scottish Warrior’ made reference to recently released WWE superstar Braun Strowman. McIntyre was ‘hurt’ last week on Raw in this brutal photo.