WWE Raw Predictions: Eva Marie Will Bury Naomi

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network opens up with Alexa Bliss backstage on her swing. She welcomes us and is happy to have us tonight, but she did get a bunch of feedback on how Lilly acted last week to Shayna Baszler. Bliss admits even she was taken aback. We get a brief video package of what happened last week. Bliss says she had only good intentions when she invited Baszler to Alexa’s Playground, but unfortunately things got a little out of hand. Bliss says due to Lilly’s naughtiness and because WWE is going back on the road soon, Bliss has decided to put Lilly in time out. That doesn’t mean Baszler didn’t get what she deserved.