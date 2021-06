Happy Monday, everyone. As you well know, softball now faces an elimination game tonight thanks to a 2-0 loss to FSU, after thoroughly dominating Arizona and UCLA in the first two games. I still can’t understand the decision to pinch hit Lexi Kilfoyl for high OBP hitter Elissa Brown with two one and one out, needing only one more baserunner to get SEC player of the year Bailey Hemphill to the plate with bases loaded. Florida State followed the script that I thought we would: get a lead then bring in their ace to close it out.