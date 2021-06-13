Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Djokovic bids for 19th major title in FO final

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

2:55 p.m.

Former Roland Garros champions Bjorn Borg and Jim Courier will present the French Open trophies after Sunday’s men’s final.

Borg won the tournament six times from 1974-81 while Courier won it twice, in 1991 and ’92.

___

2:30 p.m.

After taking out 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the previous round, Novak Djokovic is bidding for a 19th major title in the French Open final.

The top-ranked Serb takes on fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 22-year-old from Greece appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

Djokovic is trying to collect his seventh trophy in the past 11 major tournaments. He also can become only the third man in tennis history with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slam events.

Weather conditions in Paris are ideal for the final match of this year’s tournament, with blue skies and afternoon temperatures of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

___

1 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has completed a titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Playing with fellow Cezch player Katerina Siniakova, they won the doubles final 6-4, 6-2 Sunday against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their second title together at the clay-court Grand Slam after lifting the trophy in 2018. They also won the Wimbledon title that year.

___

11:55 a.m.

A day after claiming her first singles Grand Slam crown, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros aiming for a sweep of titles.

She is teaming up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland in the doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the trophy together at Roland Garros in 2018. Mattek-Sands and Swiatek are playing just their third tournament together and knocked out the top-seeded pair in the third round.

If Krejcikova wins, she will become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep in Paris.

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

___

More AP Tennis: and

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Jim Courier
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Serb#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
Country
Poland
News Break
Tennis
Country
Greece
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisaccesswdun.com

The Latest: Mattek-Sands, Swiatek reach FO doubles final

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland are into the doubles final at Roland Garros. They defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. They will face...
Maui News

Djokovic claims 19th Grand Slam title with five-set comeback at French Open

PARIS — Novak Djokovic left the court to go to the locker room for a little chat with himself after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final Sunday. Part of him worried he was too diminished and depleted to overcome that deficit against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas. And another part of Djokovic insisted he would.
TennisPosted by
FOX26

Djokovic tops Tsitsipas in 5 at French Open for 19th major

PARIS (AP) — Talented and tenacious as they come, Novak Djokovic was not about to concede a thing after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic looked diminished and depleted at the outset Sunday. By the end, he was...
qatar-tribune.com

Djokovic fights back to claim 19th Grand Slam title with epic triumph

Novak Djokovic fought from two sets down for the first time in a Grand Slam final to win the French Open 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Stefanos Tsitsipas on. Sunday and move within one of a record-equalling 20 titles at the majors. World number one Djokovic clinched an...
NFLSTACK

Novak Djokovic wins 19th Grand Slam title at 34-years-old

On Sunday, the No.1 ranked men’s tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic rallied from two sets down to win his second French Open title and 19th Grand Slam overall. At 34-years-old, it’s quite impressive how Djokovic battled back against fifth-seeded Greek athlete Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is 12 years younger than the Serbian star.
Tennisamericanmilitarynews.com

Novak Djokovic wins 2021 French Open – his 19th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to lift the French Open title for the second time in his career. Djokovic, with his 19th Grand Slam title, has closed in on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the all-time Grand Slam titles list. Both the players have won 20 Grand Slams each.
Tennistennisgrandstand.com

Novak Djokovic Wins 19th Major At Roland Garros In Epic Fashion

Novak Djokovic staged a determined comeback to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second championship at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title overall — one away from the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. “There’s always two voices inside: There is...
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Novak Djokovic Comes From 0-2 Down To Win 19th Major Title At French Open, Gets Halfway To Calendar Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic already owns a Nole Slam. Now he’s half way to a calendar Grand Slam. Djokovic followed up his win at the Australian Open in February by coming from two sets down to defeat Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitispas, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in 4 hours, 8 minutes in the French Open final Sunday. It was just the sixth comeback from 0-2 down in a major men’s final in the Open Era, with five of those coming at Roland Garros. Djokovic previously came from 0-2 down to beat 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.
TennisParis Post-Intelligencer

Djokovic claims 19th Slam

PARIS, France (AP) — Novak Djokovic left the court to go the locker room for a little chat with himself after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final Sunday. Part of him worried he was too diminished and depleted to overcome that deficit against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas. And another part of Djokovic insisted he would. Guess which side was right? Aided by flawless serving down the stretch, a determined Djokovic summoned his imperious best and came all the way back to beat Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second championship at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title overall. That’s one away from the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. “There’s always two voices inside: There is one telling you that you can’t do it, that it’s done, it’s finished. That voice was pretty strong after that second set,” Djokovic said. “So I felt that that was a time for me to actually vocalize the other voice and try to suppress the first one that was saying I can’t make it. I told myself I can do it. Encouraged myself. I strongly started to repeat that inside of my mind, tried to live it with my entire being.” After ending the match with a leaping volley, Djokovic spread his arms, tapped his chest and crouched to touch the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier. When he went to the sideline, he handed his racket to a boy in the stands he said had been offering advice to him. Once the third set was underway, Djokovic felt better and played better. “After that,” he said, “there was not much of a doubt for me.” Yes, his triumph went from in danger to inevitable: Djokovic did not face a break point in any of the last three sets. Djokovic became one of three men — alongside Rod Laver and Roy Emerson — to have won each major twice. As the reigning champion at the Australian Open and French Open, he heads to Wimbledon, which starts June 28, eyeing another rare achievement: He is halfway to joining Laver and Don Budge as the only men with a calendar-year Grand Slam.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ATP Halle: Ugo Humbert tops Andrey Rublev to take Roger Federer's trophy

The 22-year-old Frenchman Ugo Humbert claimed the third ATP title and the first at the ATP 500 level in Halle after beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 in an hour and 24 minutes. The young Frenchman won two ATP 250 titles in 2020, not playing that well in the current season before Halle but changing all that to leave Germany with the trophy and 500 points on his tally.
stateofpress.com

Birmingham Classic: Heather Watson loses to Ons Jabeur in semi-finals

Heather Watson’s run at the Birmingham Classic ended in the semi-finals with a 6-3 6-3 defeat by Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. After Friday’s play was called off because of rain, Watson sealed her place in the last four with a 6-4 6-2 win against Croatia’s Donna Vekic earlier on Saturday. But...
The Spun

John McEnroe Had Telling Admission On Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic just won his 19th Grand Slam title, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic final at the French Open. It’s the second championship win at Roland-Garros for Djokovic, who also won the event in 2016. He needs just one more Grand Slam victory to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most ever with 20.
Sportslastwordonsports.com

ATP Halle Final Prediction Ugo Humbert vs Andrey Rublev

It will either be the second title of the season for Andrey Rublev, or the third title for Ugo Humbert depending on the outcome of the ATP Halle final on grass courts in Germany. Here is your preview of this intriguing final match. Ugo Humbert vs Andrey Rublev. It’s their...