As a resident of Cumberland County, I am deeply dismayed to think that our commissioners might actually approve the sale of Claremont Nursing Home in Carlisle to a ‘for profit’ buyer. Claremont has been a vital asset providing quality care to our community for more than 192 years, and we should not let it go. No other facility in the county provides the number of Medicare and Medicaid supported beds that Claremont provides; and none of the finalists for the potential purchase has been willing to commit to keeping that number in order to continue to serve those less fortunate.