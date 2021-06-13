Edouardo Jordan, acclaimed Seattle chef, accused by 15 women of sexual misconduct or unwanted touching

This story has been updated to include a link to Edouardo Jordan’s response. IN SEATTLE, WORKING for Edouardo Jordan is the equivalent of striking restaurant gold. Before the pandemic, a constant stream of hopeful staff flowed through the doors of Jordan’s three restaurants, hoping the experience of working for a two-time James Beard Award winner would open doors to prestigious restaurants around the world. The New York Times dubbed his JuneBaby “the hottest new Southern restaurant in the country” in 2018.