Lightning-Islanders Stanley Cup Semifinal Preview

It’s here! A Stanley Cup Semifinal between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders begins this Sunday. This is a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Final which the Lightning won in six games. For the third time in the last four seasons, teams coached by Jon Cooper and Barry Trotz will meet in the postseason. In the two previous times, like this meeting, they played in the series to determine who plays for the Stanley Cup. Each coach won one of the previous series and then went on to win the Cup. Here’s my preview of this Stanley Cup Semifinal.