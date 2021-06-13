New Disney Plus Series Will Tell the Stories Behind Famous Disneyland Rides

When an attraction breaks down at Disney World, many Guests may have a very different park experience than usual. Typically, if an attraction temporarily breaks down, Disney will close the queue for the attraction, and Guests will not be able to ride until the issue is resolved. When this happens, Disney is often able to get the attraction back up and running that day. However, if the attraction breaks while Guests are aboard, the ride may undergo an evacuation to ensure that Guests are not endangered due to the state of the attraction.