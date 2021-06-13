Cancel
New Disney Plus Series Will Tell the Stories Behind Famous Disneyland Rides

By ScreenCrush Staff
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 9 days ago
Fans of Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides will get a new way to enjoy their experiences and their history with Behind the Attraction, a new series coming next month to Disney+. According to the press release, the show “delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves.” The show is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who previously made The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us for Netflix. It’s narrated by Paget Brewster.

