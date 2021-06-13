Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, MA

'It's a beautiful court to remember them by': Courts dedicated to Somerset Berkley grads

South Coast Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKLEY— The Crosby-Couto Memorial Basketball Court on the town common was already a success before its grand opening ceremony on June 12. Crosby-Couto Basketball Foundation member Kim Robidoux said people started playing on the twin courts — built in memory of two Somerset Berkley Regional High School graduates who died in a car crash in March 2020 — as soon as the four hoops were installed on March 20. But the meaning behind this new construction only became obvious when the basketball coaches of the late Devyn Crosby, 18, and late Christian Couto, 19, retired their jersey numbers and handed them framed to their parents as the ceremony began.

www.southcoasttoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Somerset, MA
Sports
City
Berkley, MA
City
Somerset, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Somerset Berkley#Christian#The Go Fund Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
NFLPosted by
CNN

Carl Nassib's jersey instantly became Fanatics' top seller

(CNN Business) — Sports apparel retailer Fanatics said Carl Nassib has the top-selling NFL jersey on its network over the past two days. ESPN was first to report the news. Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, announced Monday that he is gay. He's the first active NFL player in league history to make such an announcement.
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado officer killed in shooting that left three dead identified, described as 'highly respected'

The Colorado police officer who was killed Monday along with the suspected gunman and a civilian was identified Tuesday as a 19-year veteran of the force. Gordon Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School in the Denver suburb of Arvada but was working patrol while school was out for the summer, the Arvada Police Department said. No other details about him were disclosed.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American authorities seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading “disinformation” on Tuesday, a U.S. official said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The official, who...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by...