Speak for ya self I absolutely love to see this lmaoo fu*k a flipper. His real age catching up to him. Thank you! That n*gga in his late 30s and no one can tell me other wise. Watching the flippers be who they truly are is always great tv for me. They cheated to get Kawhi, all just to spite Lebron and the Lakers, they tried to stack the deck, keep players AWAY FROM THE LAKERS, lakers d*ck stayed in their mouths so much they can’t even focus on the other teams in the division and just end up chocking as usual lol. They did all of this thinking they were really getting some hardware too lol, lakers get hardware right away while they just begging to at least go. God don’t like ugly amd the clippers full of ugly MFs.