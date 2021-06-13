Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Knesset meets to approve new government, end Netanyahu term

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15frM7_0aSwWF5Y00

The latest on Israel’s incoming government (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has convened for a vote that is expected to end the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The parliament is to hold a debate ahead of a vote of confidence for a new coalition government formed by a collection of Netanyahu’s opponents.

If the coalition is approved, Naftali Bennett, a former ally turned rival of Netanyahu, would become prime minister over a disparate coalition of parties from the political right, left and center. Netanyahu is slated to become the opposition leader.

Bennett, whose parents immigrated to Israel from the United States, is expected to stress the need for close relations with the U.S.

But Bennett, who shares Netanyahu’s hardline ideology, is also expected to echo the outgoing prime minister’s opposition to restoring the international nuclear deal with Iran.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knesset#Israel#Iran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Jewish Trivia Quiz: Naftali Bennett

MELVILLE, New York — Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister last week, ending 12 years of government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. While the coalition that makes up the government is extremely diverse politically, Bennett said that “We will forge forward on that which we agree–and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on, and what separates us we will leave to the side.” Throughout his personal and political life, Bennett has faced many challenges, and has spoken of one particular problem that he solved creatively, noting that “I had to improvise. So we MacGyvered it.” The term “MacGyvered” refers to the MacGyver television show whose eponymous lead character routinely jerry-rigged solutions to problems he was confronted with. What was Bennett referring to when he said “we MacGyvered it”?
Religion94.1 Duke FM

Israeli cabinet orders inquiry on deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s new government approved on Sunday an official inquiry into a stampede in April in which killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities. Though it was the country’s worst civilian disaster, a full-scale investigation into the Mount Meron deaths and...
Religionmymotherlode.com

Israel launches official probe into deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government approved Sunday the establishment of an independent state commission of inquiry into a deadly disaster at a Jewish holy site in April that left 45 people dead. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the commission would investigate major safety shortcomings that led to a deadly stampede...
Middle EastTimes Daily

Israeli PM: World powers must 'wake up' on Iran nuclear deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opened his first Cabinet meeting on Sunday by slamming Iran's newly-elected president and calling on world powers to “wake up” to the perils of returning to a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israeli Foreign Minister to Pay First Visit to UAE Next Week -Statement

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's top diplomat will travel to the United Arab Emirates next week in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year. Yair Lapid, who was sworn in last week under a new government,...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Netanyahu attacks Lapid for Israel's "no surprises" agreement with U.S.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he rejected requests from the Biden administration to inform the U.S. in advance of Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, and falsely claimed Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Why it matters:...
U.S. Politicsjoemiller.us

New Israeli PM Warns U.S. Before Rejoining Iran Nuclear Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the US and other nations seeking to rekindle the nuclear agreement with Iran to “wake up” following the election of a hardline judge as the country’s president. Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Bennett said Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Iranian supreme...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel's Bedouin Sceptical Of New Government Promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Israeli president to visit Biden at White House on June 28

President Biden will host Israel’s outgoing president Reuven Rivlin at the White House on June 28, the White House announced Saturday. “President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “It will be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region.”
Middle Eastthebharatexpressnews.com

Benjamin Netanyahu to leave Prime Minister’s residence by July 10

JERUSALEM: Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family will leave the official residence of the country’s prime minister no later than July 10, Netanyahu and the new Israeli prime minister said. Netanyahu was removed from his post as prime minister earlier this month. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime...
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Israel says Iran’s Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear programme. “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israel's Bennett Warns Against Nuclear Talks With Iran's 'Hangmen Regime'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as...
Foreign Policywhatreallyhappened.com

US rebranding Israel ties because of repeated humiliations, says analyst

A political analyst says the United States is keen on rebranding its relationship with Israel, not because the regime has changed under new prime minister Naftali Bennett, but because Washington has suffered humiliations at the hands of ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian-American journalist and the editor of...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Yonatan Netanyahu taught us true bravery’

A memorial service was held Wednesday at the gravesite of Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, former PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, who lost his life 45 years ago during Operation Entebbe, a successful counterterrorism hostage-rescue mission carried out by Israeli commandos at Entebbe Airport in Uganda on July 4, 1976. The service...