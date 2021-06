(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- “Walk in My Gravity,” an original song cycle, will have its world premiere at The Vanguard, in Montclair, with three performances: Saturday, June 26 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday, June 27 at 4:00pm. Written as part of Vanguard’s VTC Next program, the composers and lyricists have dug deep into the issues that weigh them down, and also lift them up to connect with one another. VTC Next is a program designed to train and mentor the next generation of behind the scenes theater professionals to create more equity in the theater industry.