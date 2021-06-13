The cardiologist doubts Eriksen’s football career, and Dean himself is optimistic: ‘I’ll be back’ | EURO2020

It was an image that the world of football had hoped and prayed to never see again. As an unconscious Christian Eriksen received CPR on the turf of Parken Stadium, with his teammates attempting to form a protective ring to keep his motionless body out of sight, it was hard not to think back to Fabrice Muamba’s own collapse nine years ago.The Bolton Wanderers player had suffered a cardiac arrest moments before half-time in an FA Cup tie against Tottenham. Just 23 years of age at the time, Muamba was technically dead for 78 minutes on that day in...