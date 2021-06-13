Cancel
The cardiologist doubts Eriksen’s football career, and Dean himself is optimistic: ‘I’ll be back’ | EURO2020

By Clarissa Bailey
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdateDanish midfielder Christian Eriksen had no heart problems when he played for Tottenham Hotspur. The British cardiologist he was working with at the time said the annual exams at the Premier League club were “absolutely normal”. However, the doctor doubts whether Eriksen will be able to play football at the highest level again. But the Dane himself has already told his colleagues that he is doing well and that he hopes to be back soon.

