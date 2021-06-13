Juneteenth should become America’s other Independence Day | Opinion
New Jersey will officially celebrate its first Juneteenth on June 18. But it’s a state holiday, not a national one, at least not yet. National holidays are important symbolic markers that give disparate members of national communities a sense of common history and identity. Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who regularly introduces legislation calling for the observation of Juneteenth as a national holiday, has remarked “there needs to be a reckoning, an effort to unify. One thing about national holidays, they help educate people about what the story is.”www.nj.com