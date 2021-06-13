Realistic Trade Destinations for Eagles TE Zach Ertz Before Training Camp

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... One of the biggest questions for the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 offseason has been around the tight end position. There was plenty of speculation heading into the 2021 NFL Draft that the Bills might trade for tight end for Zach Ertz, a trade that obviously did not happen. It has been almost six weeks since the conclusion of the draft, but the speculation around Ertz and the Bills continues. A recent tweet from ESPN’s Josina Anderson sounds as if there may still be some questions in Buffalo.