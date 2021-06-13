Realistic Trade Destinations for Eagles TE Zach Ertz Before Training Camp
At some point in the next few weeks, Zach Ertz's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles could come to an end. Multiple teams have shown interest in Ertz, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in March. As expected, he hasn't participated in the Eagles' offseason program, and according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer in May, the veteran tight end will stay away from the team until he's traded or released.bleacherreport.com