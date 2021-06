Bluetooth Low Energy and cellular IoT-powered micromobility solutions are enhancing post-pandemic citywide transport. Jun 20, 2021Getting from A to B and back again is part of everyday urban life. For cities around the world, alleviating the challenge of "last mile" personal transportation—commuting from a public transit hub, such as a railway station, bus depot or ferry berth, to a place of work, home or another final destination—remains a work-in-progress. One major roadblock is that existing transport infrastructure doesn't take people door to door. At the same time, millions of people traveling from point to point each day must consider the cost of the trip, congestion, parking availability, health issues and even environmental impacts—in other words, factors which tend to favour leg- and pedal-powered options over engine-powered, carbon-intensive modes of transport (think cars and buses).