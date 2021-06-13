On Photography: Sophie Rivera, 1938-2021

Charles Jencks, PhD (1939, Baltimore, Maryland – 2019, London, UK) was London and Scotland-based architecture theorist, critic, and landscape designer. He identified architecture’s transition from Modern to Post-Modern; for decades he was at the forefront of architectural discourse, theorised on architectural iconography, and established prestigious RIBA Charles Jencks Award to honour architects annually for major contributions to the theory and practice of architecture. Among the award’s recipients are Ensamble Studio (2019), Alejandro Aravena (2018), Rem Koolhaas (2012), Zaha Hadid (2006), and Peter Eisenman (2004). Together with his second wife, Maggie Keswick (1941-1995), Jencks co-founded a charity, Maggie’s Centres. Their mission is to provide uplifting and healing environments for cancer care. So far, 30 centres were built all over the world by distinguished architects, including Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers, Rem Koolhaas, Norman Foster, Kisho Kurokawa, Steven Holl and Snøhetta. Jencks’s influential books include The Story of Post-Modernism: Five Decades of the Ironic, Iconic and Critical in Architecture; The Architecture of Hope - Maggie's Cancer Caring Centres; The Iconic Building - The Power of Enigma; Towards A Symbolic Architecture; and many editions of The Language of Post-Modern Architecture. I conducted several interviews with the critic over the years, meeting with him in New York, London, and Venice. The following are excerpts from our conversation in March 2013 when we discussed starchitecture, global architecture, and whether the iconic buildings, currently no longer relevant, will return.