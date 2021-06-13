Suspect arrested for three Georgia shootings within 20 hours

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for three shootings in and around Columbus, Georgia, that left five people injured, according to local police.

Justin Tyran Roberts has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property, the Columbus Police Department announced Saturday night.

The three shootings all took place in a span of just 20 hours.

At about 8:15 p.m. local time Friday, police responded to a call outside a Phenix City, Ala., hotel, just minutes across the Georgia border, and found a victim shot multiple times.

Two hours later, three people were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries in Columbus. Witnesses reported seeing a Black man in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a fifth person was shot and described a Black man with a white shirt wrapped around his face.

Roberts was arrested around 4 p.m. Saturday, but police did not reveal how they linked him to the shootings.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said at a press conference Saturday that they have not been able to determine a connection between Roberts and the victims.

All five are expected to survive.

“The events of the last 24 hours have caused a lot of fear and anxiety throughout the community,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said at the press conference. “Our community is trying to send a message that we’re not going to tolerate senseless violence.”