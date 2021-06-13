Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Suspect arrested for three Georgia shootings within 20 hours

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for three shootings in and around Columbus, Georgia, that left five people injured, according to local police.

Justin Tyran Roberts has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property, the Columbus Police Department announced Saturday night.

The three shootings all took place in a span of just 20 hours.

At about 8:15 p.m. local time Friday, police responded to a call outside a Phenix City, Ala., hotel, just minutes across the Georgia border, and found a victim shot multiple times.

Two hours later, three people were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries in Columbus. Witnesses reported seeing a Black man in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a fifth person was shot and described a Black man with a white shirt wrapped around his face.

Roberts was arrested around 4 p.m. Saturday, but police did not reveal how they linked him to the shootings.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said at a press conference Saturday that they have not been able to determine a connection between Roberts and the victims.

All five are expected to survive.

“The events of the last 24 hours have caused a lot of fear and anxiety throughout the community,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said at the press conference. “Our community is trying to send a message that we’re not going to tolerate senseless violence.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

View All 44 Commentsarrow_down
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senseless Violence#Police#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.