UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised of Jake Paul, saying that “Jake throws things straight and hard.”. Paul takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a professional boxing match. Paul is coming off of a huge TKO win over Ben Askren which earned him this big opportunity against Woodley, who was recently released from the UFC following the end of his last contract. Paul vs. Woodley is expected to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the summer and it should be a very exciting fight regardless of what happens. And if you ask Rogan, it’s going to be a very competitive boxing match.