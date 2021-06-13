UFC 263: Jamahal Hill vs Paul Craig Picks, Odds, Predictions

Joaquim Silva will battle Rick Glenn at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The line has Silva coming in at -115 while Glenn is at -105. Joaquim "Netto BJJ" Silva looks to add a victory to his career record of 11-3-0. The 32-year-old steps on the scale at 155 lbs and measures 5'8". The southpaw fighter reaches 69". Rick "The Gladiator" Glenn measures in at 6'0" and records a weight of 145 lbs. The southpaw fighter comes into this bout holding a record of 21-6-1. The 32-year-old stretches 70". With respect to significant strikes, Joaquim Silva is connecting on 3.92 per minute while Rick Glenn is connecting on 4.31 significant strikes per minute. Silva connects on 37% of the significant strikes he tries while Glenn connects on 42%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "Netto BJJ" allows 4.43 significant strikes per minute while "The Gladiator" absorbs 4.29. Silva also defends 56% of the significant strikes that are directed at him and Glenn is able to defend against 53% of the shots thrown.