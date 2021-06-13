UFC 263: Jamahal Hill vs Paul Craig Picks, Odds, Predictions

Josh Parisian will face off with Roque Martinez at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The moneyline has Parisian coming in at -125 while Martinez is at +105. Josh Parisian will be looking to add a victory to his total of 13-4-0. The 31-year-old is weighing in at 265 lbs and measures 6'4". The orthodox fighter reaches 79". Roque Martinez comes in at 5'10" and records a weight of 250 lbs. The orthodox fighter holds a career mark of 15-7-2. The 35-year-old has a wingspan of 72". In the category of significant strikes, Josh Parisian connects on 7.46 per minute while Roque Martinez is connecting on 2.67 significant strikes per minute. Parisian is landing 51% of the significant strikes he throws and Martinez is connecting on 51%. Regarding defending in the Octagon, Parisian absorbs 7.51 significant strikes per min while Martinez takes 4.68. Parisian also stops 42% of the significant strikes that are aimed in his direction and Martinez is able to thwart 59% of the shots thrown in his direction.