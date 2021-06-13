Cancel
UFC

UFC 263: Jamahal Hill vs Paul Craig Picks, Odds, Predictions

By Randy Chambers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Craig and Jamahal Hill fight Saturday in UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena. Craig enters this fight with a 14-4-1 record and has won 86 percent of his fights by submission. Hill enters this fight with a 8-0 record and has won 50 percent of his fights by knockout.

UFC

Paul Craig Secures Stunning, Violent Submission Finish Over Jamahal Hill At UFC 263

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Glendale, Arizona for the first time in well over a year tonight, as UFC 263 goes underway live on pay-per-view. Headlining the event is a championship bout between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, a rematch from their 2018 scrap that saw Adesanya the victor via split decision.
UFC

MMA Preview – Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFC
Forbes

UFC 263 Betting Odds And Prediction: Leon Edwards Vs. Nate Diaz

The UFC is in Glendale Arizona for Saturday’s UFC 263 pay-per-view card. Two title fights headline the event and before those contests, there is a special five-round non-title fight on the schedule. UFC 263 live streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets Marvin...
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC 263 odds: Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad prediction, odds, and pick

The main card for UFC 263 is stacked, as Demian Maia and Belal Muhammad face off as the second bout on the card. It’s a classic grappler vs striker matchup where anything could happen in this one. Maia aims to maintain relevancy in the UFC, while Muhammad hopes to climb the ranks of the Welterweight division. It’s time to continue our UFC 263 odds series with a Demian Maia-Belal Muhammad prediction and pick.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy scolds referee Al Guinee for failing to notice that Jamahal Hill had dislocated his arm in UFC 263 fight with Paul Craig

John McCarthy scolded referee Al Guinee for failing to notice that Jamahal Hill had dislocated his arm in UFC 263 fight with Paul Craig. The UFC headed to Glendale, Arizona for UFC 263, and the athletic commission hired Guinee, a local referee on the regional circuit there, to handle several of the fights on the UFC 263 pay-per-view card. One of the fights that Guinee was assigned to was the Hill vs. Craig light heavyweight bout that opened up the card. However, the referee made a major blunder when he failed to notice that Hill had dislocated his arm against Craig and didn’t stop the fight immediately. He also failed to notice that Hill had indicated a tap, which led to the fighter taking far more damage than he needed to take, and McCarthy wasn’t happy.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Paul Craig receives BJJ black belt following spectacular finish over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contender Paul Craig received his BJJ black belt following his spectacular finish over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. Craig pulled guard in the first round of his main card fight against Hill on Saturday night and quickly proceeded to pull off one of the most stunning finishes we have seen on the ground in quite some time. Craig was able to grab a hold of Hill’s arm and he dislocated it with an armbar, but the referee didn’t see the injury, nor did he see Hill’s attempt at a tap, and the fight continued on, with Craig raining down hammer fists while having Hill tied up with a triangle. The referee, Al Guinee, then stopped the fight due to TKO (punches).
UFC

UFC 263: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu odds, picks and prediction

In a featherweight bout on Saturday's preliminary card, Movsar Evloev and Hakeem Dawodu meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Evloev vs. Dawodu odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on...
UFC

UFC 263: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno odds, picks and prediction

In a flyweight title bout in Saturday's co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Figueiredo vs. Moreno odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET...
UFC

Marlon Vera vs Davey Grant Pick, 6/19/2021 Predictions UFC Vegas 29 Odds

Marlon Vera will face off against Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The opener has Vera priced at -235 while Grant is at +195. Marlon "Chito" Vera comes into this fight holding a mark of 16-7-1. The 28-year-old steps on the scale at 135 lbs and measures in at 5'8". The switch fighter has a wingspan of 70". Davey "Dangerous" Grant comes in at 5'8" and is weighing in at 135 lbs. The orthodox fighter steps into the cage holding a record of 13-4-0. The 35-year-old has an arm span of 69". Regarding significant strikes, Marlon Vera is landing 3.65 per min while Davey Grant is connecting on 3.93 significant strikes per min. Vera lands 49% of the significant strikes he attempts while Grant connects on 47%. Concerning their defense in the cage, "Chito" absorbs 3.95 significant strikes per min while "Dangerous" absorbs 2.47. Vera also stops 52% of the significant strikes his opponents attempt while Grant is able to curb 63% of the shots thrown.
UFC

Joaquim Silva vs Rick Glenn Pick, 6/19/2021 Predictions UFC Vegas 29 Odds

Joaquim Silva will battle Rick Glenn at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The line has Silva coming in at -115 while Glenn is at -105. Joaquim "Netto BJJ" Silva looks to add a victory to his career record of 11-3-0. The 32-year-old steps on the scale at 155 lbs and measures 5'8". The southpaw fighter reaches 69". Rick "The Gladiator" Glenn measures in at 6'0" and records a weight of 145 lbs. The southpaw fighter comes into this bout holding a record of 21-6-1. The 32-year-old stretches 70". With respect to significant strikes, Joaquim Silva is connecting on 3.92 per minute while Rick Glenn is connecting on 4.31 significant strikes per minute. Silva connects on 37% of the significant strikes he tries while Glenn connects on 42%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "Netto BJJ" allows 4.43 significant strikes per minute while "The Gladiator" absorbs 4.29. Silva also defends 56% of the significant strikes that are directed at him and Glenn is able to defend against 53% of the shots thrown.
UFC

Josh Parisian vs Roque Martinez Pick, 6/19/2021 Predictions UFC Vegas 29 Odds

Josh Parisian will face off with Roque Martinez at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The moneyline has Parisian coming in at -125 while Martinez is at +105. Josh Parisian will be looking to add a victory to his total of 13-4-0. The 31-year-old is weighing in at 265 lbs and measures 6'4". The orthodox fighter reaches 79". Roque Martinez comes in at 5'10" and records a weight of 250 lbs. The orthodox fighter holds a career mark of 15-7-2. The 35-year-old has a wingspan of 72". In the category of significant strikes, Josh Parisian connects on 7.46 per minute while Roque Martinez is connecting on 2.67 significant strikes per minute. Parisian is landing 51% of the significant strikes he throws and Martinez is connecting on 51%. Regarding defending in the Octagon, Parisian absorbs 7.51 significant strikes per min while Martinez takes 4.68. Parisian also stops 42% of the significant strikes that are aimed in his direction and Martinez is able to thwart 59% of the shots thrown in his direction.
UFC

Jamahal Hill says Paul Craig deserves higher-ranked opponent, but eventually wants rematch following crazy finish at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill says Paul Craig deserves a higher-ranked opponent, but he eventually wants a rematch following UFC 263. In the main card pay-per-view opener at UFC 263, Craig pulled guard in the first round and was able to grab hold of Hill’s arm and twist it, resulting in Hill’s arm being dislocated. Referee Al Guinee did not recognize that the limb was damaged and didn’t stop the fight immediately, which led to Craig smashing Hill in the face with punches while he had him tied up with an arm triangle. The referee soon afterward called off the fight due to first-round TKO (punches) for Craig, who is now unbeaten over his last five fights. Ranked No. 14 heading into UFC 263, Craig will likely want to face someone ranked in the top-10 next following the big win over Hill.
UFC

Casey O'Neill vs Lara Procopio Pick, 6/19/2021 Predictions UFC Vegas 29 Odds

Casey O'Neill will enter the Octagon with Lara Procopio at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The line has O'Neill coming in at +125 while Procopio is priced at -145. Casey "King" O'Neill will be looking to add a victory to her total of 6-0-0. The 23-year-old weighs 125 lbs and stands 5'6". The orthodox fighter stretches 69". Lara Procopio stands in at 5'4" and weighs 125 lbs. The orthodox fighter will be looking to add a victory to her career total of 7-1-0. The 25-year-old stretches 67". In terms of significant strikes, Casey O'Neill connects on 5.64 per min while Lara Procopio is connecting on 6.70 significant strikes per min. O'Neill connects on 72% of the significant strikes she attempts while Procopio lands 57%. Concerning their defense in the Octagon, "King" absorbs 1.84 significant strikes per min while Procopio allows 6.93. O'Neill also thwarts 42% of the significant strikes her opponents throw at her while Procopio stops 47% of the shots thrown in her direction.
Combat Sports

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

Ranked featherweight contenders will top the bill Saturday when fourth-ranked Chan Sung Jung takes on eighth-ranked Dan Ige in the main event in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card from the Apex facility is slated for a 7 p.m. ET start. Jung, aka "The Korean Zombie," has emerged as one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster because of his explosiveness and fearlessness. He takes on a rugged and relentless brawler in Ige, who could make a case for a top-five ranking should he pull off the victory.