MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

rivertonroll.com
#Financial Advisors#Blackrock Inc#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Dimensional Fund Advisors#Thestreet#Royal Bank Of Canada#Ubs Group#Barclays#Metlife Inc#Metlife News
