Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) has been ruled out of the Belgian national championships and the Tour de France due to an undiagnosed illness. The Belgian all-rounder won Etoile de Bessèges earlier in the year but then came down with illness at the Tour de la Provence a few days later. He returned to racing and has raced a full programme through the spring and early summer but has failed to take a win and looks shorn of his best form.