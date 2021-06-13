Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC
CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.rivertonroll.com