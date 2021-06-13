Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)
Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Spirit Airlines worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.rivertonroll.com