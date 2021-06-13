Argent Trust Co Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.