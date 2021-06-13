Cancel
Stocks

Argent Trust Co Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

By Amelie Mason
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

rivertonroll.com
#Clinical Laboratory#Sec#Argent Trust Co#Adv#D A Davidson Co#Nyse Lh#Peg#Argus#Truist Securities#Jefferies Financial Group
Stockstickerreport.com

Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 278.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockstickerreport.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Citigroup Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 462.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,854 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Cohu worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 904,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stockstickerreport.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds...
San Francisco, CAslatersentinel.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. LC has been the topic of a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) & Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Financial Comparison

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 64.4% of...
StocksWKRB News

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were […]