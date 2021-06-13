American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.