American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.rivertonroll.com