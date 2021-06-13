Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

By Steve Reilly
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Incorporated#Qcom#Sec#Qcom#Sec#Thomson Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Morgan Stanley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,709 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $384.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.65 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $597.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.25 million and the highest is $602.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stockspulse2.com

MSFT Stock Price: $300 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) have received a $300 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) have received a $300 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in […]
Stockscom-unik.info

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $567,946.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Salt Lake City, UTtheenterpriseleader.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stockstickerreport.com

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 833,557 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Terminix Global worth $174,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 115,710 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,773 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft […]