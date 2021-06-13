The Airlines’ Policies For “Passengers Of Size” (Updated June, 2021)

In their quest to squash more and more bodies into planes, airlines have made seats narrower and narrower. Whereas seat width 30 years ago averaged around 19 or 20 inches, nowadays it’s closer to 16-18 inches (depending upon airline and plane). Meanwhile, while the width of airline seats has been inching down, the weight of the average American has been inching up, which causes, of course, an issue for people of size – the inability to fit into some standard airline seats.