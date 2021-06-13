Argent Trust Co Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)
Argent Trust Co raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.rivertonroll.com