Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

American Money Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

By Lars Charter
rivertonroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Money Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 2.7% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

rivertonroll.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpl#Wealth Management#Pacific#Texas Pacific Land Co#Sec#Stifel Nicolaus#Bws Financial#Zacks Investment Research#Nyse Tpl#Thomson Reuters#Texas Pacific Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Target Price at $69.88

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.88.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $309.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading 5% Higher

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.81. 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24. Several equities analysts have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $271.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.50 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
StocksWKRB News

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel Purchases 1,434 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel purchased 1,434 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,214.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $15.28 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,280,000 at the end of […]
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $8.75 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000. Several other large...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Citigroup Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.