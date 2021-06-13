American Money Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)
American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 2.7% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.rivertonroll.com